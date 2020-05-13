John Henry Has Become an Overnight Hit on Netflix

Whether its a mega blockbuster hit or a lesser-known title that was only released in a few theaters, action movies have proven to be staple of Netflix streaming lineups around the country, especially if they're fairly new. So many times this year, a recent action film has been released on Netflix with very little buzz, somehow becoming a major hit almost overnight. Movies like Angel Has Fallen, Code 8, and Blood Father have all shown major signs of life on the streaming service, and the newly-released John Henry is following in their footsteps.

Directed by Will Forbes, John Henry stars Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews as the titular hero, a former gang member who decides to protect a couple of immigrant kids. He squares off against a villain played by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, who dons a wild jaw piece throughout the film.

When John Henry was released on-demand earlier this year, it debuted to mostly negative reviews, and generated almost zero buzz. However, it arrived on Netflix earlier this week and is getting all sorts of attention from streaming subscribers. On Wednesday's new Netflix Top 10 list, John Henry is the second-most popular title on the entire service, trailing only the highly-anticipated second season of Dead to Me. It has found a massive audience on Netflix, most of which was absent upon its initial release.

John Henry isn't the only recent action-thriller finding popularity on Netflix. Sitting at #4 on the Top 10 is Sleepless, the 2017 film starring Jamie Foxx.

You can check out the current Netflix Top 10 list below.