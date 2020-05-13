John Henry Has Become an Overnight Hit on Netflix
Whether its a mega blockbuster hit or a lesser-known title that was only released in a few theaters, action movies have proven to be staple of Netflix streaming lineups around the country, especially if they're fairly new. So many times this year, a recent action film has been released on Netflix with very little buzz, somehow becoming a major hit almost overnight. Movies like Angel Has Fallen, Code 8, and Blood Father have all shown major signs of life on the streaming service, and the newly-released John Henry is following in their footsteps.
Directed by Will Forbes, John Henry stars Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews as the titular hero, a former gang member who decides to protect a couple of immigrant kids. He squares off against a villain played by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, who dons a wild jaw piece throughout the film.
When John Henry was released on-demand earlier this year, it debuted to mostly negative reviews, and generated almost zero buzz. However, it arrived on Netflix earlier this week and is getting all sorts of attention from streaming subscribers. On Wednesday's new Netflix Top 10 list, John Henry is the second-most popular title on the entire service, trailing only the highly-anticipated second season of Dead to Me. It has found a massive audience on Netflix, most of which was absent upon its initial release.
John Henry isn't the only recent action-thriller finding popularity on Netflix. Sitting at #4 on the Top 10 is Sleepless, the 2017 film starring Jamie Foxx.
You can check out the current Netflix Top 10 list below.
Dead to Me (Netflix Original)
"Overwhelmed by grief and anger after her husband's sudden death, acerbic real estate agent Jen meets tenderhearted Judy at a support group."
John Henry
"A reformed LA gang member upends his peaceful new life when he steps in to protect two young immigrants from his violent former leader."
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
Sleepless
"A Las Vegas cop attempts to rob a drug shipment from a casino kingpin, but the heist goes horribly wrong, leading to the kidnapping of his son."
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)
"Explore hallucinogenic highs and lows as celebrities share funny, mind-blowing tales via animations, reenactments and more in this documentary."
Grey's Anatomy
"Intern (and eventual residents) Meredith Grey finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital."
Trial by Media (Netflix Original)
"In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted the verdicts."
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
"In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true."
Ozark (Netflix Original)
"After his business partner cheats a dangerous client, financial adviser Marty must devise a radical plan to sae the lives of himself and his family."
House at the End of the Street
"Moving to a new town proves even more stressful for a teenager when she learns that the house next door was the site of a double murder."
