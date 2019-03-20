‘John Wick 3’ Character Posters Revealed

The third installment in the hard-hitting John Wick franchise is arriving in just a couple of months, and Lionsgate is starting to really double down the film’s marketing campaign. A set of short teasers arrived on Tuesday, announcing that the second full trailer would be debuting online sometime Thursday. To bridge the gap, the studio is using Wednesday to unveil a collection of 10 different character posters. Every major character in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been given their own individual poster, whether they’re franchise veterans or fresh faces.

IGN revealed all of these new posters early in the afternoon, each containing the same message: “Tick Tock, Mr. Wick.” This is referring to the plot John Wick 3, which begins the Keanu Reeves‘ titular character on the run, having broken the laws of the league of assassins he used to be a part of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Reeves gets the spotlight in one of the posters, as do new stars Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston. Keep scrolling to check out all 10!

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Halle Berry as Sofia

Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man

Anjelica Huston as The Director

Said Taghmaoui as The Elder

Asia Kate Dillon as The Adjudicator

Mark Dacascos as Zero

Lance Reddick as Charon

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Ian McShane as Winston