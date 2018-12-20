John Wick Fans Are Worried That ‘Chapter 3’ Is Going to Kill Two Dogs

Fans have seen countless action movies where a main character seeks revenge after someone close to them has been killed, with John Wick kicking things up a notch as the retired hitman’s vengeance is kicked into hyperdrive when gangsters kill his puppy, which was a gift from his late wife. Luckily, the film’s finale saw Wick stumble into a shelter, allowing him to take home a new canine companion.

Dogs had a much better fate in John Wick: Chapter 2 and, with a first look at John Wick: Chapter 3, we know that dogs will once again be showing up in the adventure. However, the series has proven that no character, human or animal, should be considered “safe,” immediately causing fans to think that the dogs in Chapter 3 might not survive the film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the adorable dogs in John Wick: Chapter 3, which lands in theaters May 17, 2019.

I Need Answers

A new dog… now I’m scared what happened to his previous dog! I need answers! pic.twitter.com/8tTmlqjSIm — Ana (@AnaRiv10) December 19, 2018

Cracked the Code

John Wick: -1 dog

John Wick 2: 1 dog

John Wick 3: 2 dogs



I’ve figured out their formula. https://t.co/jW5Ly4XxgL — Kyle J (@CameraColossus) December 20, 2018

Nothing Can Stop John Wick

I can’t wait for John Wick Chapter 4 when John Wick is killed but is reincarnated as a dog and continues his life of vengeance unabated https://t.co/9BwaS0pqy8 — ? Smash Pachimate ? (@PachiPortrait) December 19, 2018

A New Direction

Looks like he has a new dog. Calling the ending now. He dies and the dog lives. — D-Rock (@KeepPoundN352) December 20, 2018

Never Enough Dogs

John Wick Chapter MORE DOGS DAMMIT WE NEED MORE DOGS https://t.co/Pr62obPr5n — deadboye (@UNIT_13_) December 20, 2018

Fight the Real Enemy

I heard the dogs die of heat exhaustion at the start of the film and the rest of the film is John Wick shooting sand — Jak, without the ‘c’ (@skarrambo) December 19, 2018

Doggy Vengeance

Plot Twist. John Wick dies in the opening scene and the dogs are gonna avenge him — Vishhal Bhatt (@vbhatt08) December 19, 2018

Going John Wick on John Wick

That’s not the dog from Chapter 2.



DID SOMEONE KILL HIS DOG AGAIN because I will literally go John Wick on someone. https://t.co/UFnr5MXUgS — B.J. May (@bjmay) December 19, 2018

Never Forget

You know what really annoys me?



Some people don’t remember the name of John Wick’s dog, from the first movie.



Her name was Daisy, and she deserved much better. — KAL6 (@KAL6__) December 20, 2018

