‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ Poster Released

Summit Entertainment has released the theatrical poster for John Wick 3: Parabellum, due in theaters later this year.

The image, seen below, features Wick standing outside the door of The Continental, a visual metaphor given that the end of John Wick Chapter 2 saw him excommunicated from the hotel after he killed crime boss Santino D’Antonio on Continental grounds.

Besides being barred from The Continental, there is a contract out on Wick and basically every professional killer in the world will be after him.

While the first movie was about revenge, and the second was about revisiting his past, the third film seems to be about escaping that past and trying to figure out if there is life after The Continental, both literally and figuratively.

If John Wick had ever seen a cop movie before, he would have known at the start of John Wick Chapter 2 that one last job before retirement never goes the way you want it to.

Little is known about the plot of Parabellum, other than the fact that Halle Berry will play a new character named Sofia, a friend from Wick’s past, and someone he turns to for help when everyone else has turned on him.

“She’s absolutely astounding,” Reeves told ExtraTV. “She gets to do some really cool stuff. This another level. She raised the bar.”

One of the first official stills from the movie featured Berry and her character’s two pet Belgian Malinois dogs.

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” director Chad Stahelski told EW. Stahelski also revealed that they built action sequences around the dogs, or as Stahelski put it, Sofia’s “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

While Parabellum is currently the only John Wick film currently announced, both Reeves Stahelski said they’d be willing to do as many films in the franchise as possible.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Along with the return of Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne will all reprise their roles from earlier films in the franchise. Parabellum will feature newcomers Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Robin Lord Taylor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

John Wick 3: Parabellum speeds into theaters May 17, 2019.