Movies

First John Wick: Chapter 3 Reactions Arrive Online

The summer blockbuster season is officially in full swing, and it sounds like the coming months […]

By

The summer blockbuster season is officially in full swing, and it sounds like the coming months could soon have another hit on their hands. The first reactions to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum have officially arrived online, and they seem to be pretty darn positive.

The upcoming threequel sees Keanu Reeves returning as the titular assassin, as he goes on the run from an ever-growing league of people out to get him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” director Chad Stahelski said in an interview late last year.

With such a warm response to the first two John Wick films – and an all-star cast including Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas – it’s safe to say that there is a lot of hype riding on the upcoming film. So, what are people saying about the threequel? Read on to find out.

Hoai-Tran Bui, SlashFilm

Mike Rougeau, GameSpot

Terri Schwartz, IGN

Scott Mendelson, Forbes

Courtney Howard, Variety

April Dawn

Vinnie Mancuso, Collider

Ethan Alter, Yahoo

Eric Francisco, Inverse

Brent Goldman, Film Inquiry

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts