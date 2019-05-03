First John Wick: Chapter 3 Reactions Arrive Online

The summer blockbuster season is officially in full swing, and it sounds like the coming months could soon have another hit on their hands. The first reactions to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum have officially arrived online, and they seem to be pretty darn positive.

The upcoming threequel sees Keanu Reeves returning as the titular assassin, as he goes on the run from an ever-growing league of people out to get him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” director Chad Stahelski said in an interview late last year.

With such a warm response to the first two John Wick films – and an all-star cast including Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas – it’s safe to say that there is a lot of hype riding on the upcoming film. So, what are people saying about the threequel? Read on to find out.

Hoai-Tran Bui, SlashFilm

Onto my proper #JohnWick3 reaction: Pure visceral cinema. After the dramatic world expansion of CHAPTER 2, CHAPTER 3 returns to a leaner, exhilarating story chock full of breathless, bone-crunching action and even a few laughs. I was sweating 30 minutes in. This movie RULES. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 3, 2019

Mike Rougeau, GameSpot

#JohnWick3 continues to build on the series’ mythology and has some of the coolest action and most memorable side characters of the entire series. I’m not sure about everything it adds, and certain things will be controversial (no spoilers). But overall it’s more @JohnWickMovie! pic.twitter.com/Vodcx2nJwE — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) May 3, 2019

Terri Schwartz, IGN

Some of the storytelling and character decisions left me scratching my head and questioning motivations when I left the theater, but that won’t stop me from going back for the inevitable John Wick: Chapter 4. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 3, 2019

Scott Mendelson, Forbes

Oh, and #JohnWick3 is another gorgeous and inventive action extravaganza. I think JW2 is a “better” movie, but this one is completely entertaining and a living video game. #KeanuReeves is once again a force of nature. He actually looks his age, which adds to the pathos. pic.twitter.com/qAojlFhV5n — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 3, 2019

Courtney Howard, Variety

#JohnWick3: A eye-popping, jaw-dropping, show-stopping killer. Extends world-building dynamics beautifully, but also assigns meaningful resonance to character-driven action. Keanu Reeves is perfect, @AsiaKateDillon is magnetic & @halleberry kicks ass. ❤️’d every stellar minute! pic.twitter.com/cIBF61IZK1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2019

April Dawn

#JohnWick3 is an amazing addition to the franchise and actually my favorite of the bunch. This should go without saying but make sure you have seen the first two, as it takes place immediately after 2. I thought by 3 it would start to feel stale but it keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/eR69eDntbW — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) May 3, 2019

Vinnie Mancuso, Collider

If the first movie is “the one where the dog dies” this is like, Revenge of the Dogs: These Dogs Chomp Dicks — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) May 3, 2019

Ethan Alter, Yahoo

I almost worried that the movie was gonna peak too soon with that sequence, but thankfully it’s got massive set-pieces, Matrix references, Mantzoukas and more up its bloody sleeve. — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) May 3, 2019

Eric Francisco, Inverse

#JohnWick3 is the electrifying end, if it is the end, of John Wick. It’s not a perfect movie but it cements John Wick as the definitive action icon of the 2010s. The movie begins on a high note and, exhaustingly, keeps it up the entire time. Also: VERY GOOD DOGS. pic.twitter.com/h5TVkNy3sP — Eric Francisco (@RedMaskEric) May 3, 2019

Brent Goldman, Film Inquiry