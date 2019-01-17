Fans React to ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Trailer

The first full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has debuted online and, given that it looks like the assassin faces no fewer than seven billion enemies, fans are freaking out about what insanity is in store for them.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

Whether it be the swords, the horses, the dogs, or Halle Berry, there are a lot of things fans are excited by, taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum before it lands in theaters on May 17th!

Sorry, Spider-Man

I was about to tweet something this morning about how the Far From Home teaser is really really good and I’ve rewatched it a couple times every hour because I love it so much



Then the John Wick Chapter 3 trailer came along and blew it all out of the water — HoustonProductions1 (@Blockbustedpod) January 17, 2019

Believe in Cinema

*sees #JohnWick riding a horse, pursued by motorcycle dudes that are wielding katanas* pic.twitter.com/00rOJfaf1x — Nathan Steinmetz (@Humanstein) January 17, 2019

“A Frickin’ Blast”

Man, John Wick 3 looks amazing! Also did he just kill someone with a book?… and ride a horse in a busy road and still kill someone on a motorbike? Yeah. John Wick 3 is going to be a frickin’ blast! — Thomas Hickman: Into the TommyVerse (@MisterTommy_) January 17, 2019

“I’m Ready”

John Wick 3



Featuring



Throwing machine guns at dudes

Fighting dudes on motorcycles while riding a horse

Dog action scenes

Laurence Fishburne petting a pigeon in the rain

Motorcycle sword fights



I’m ready.#johnwick3 — Dave Scheidt (@DaveScheidt) January 17, 2019

Masterpiece

John Wick riding a horse while shooting a guy riding a motorbike in the face. I think John Wick 3 is a masterpeice already. pic.twitter.com/ZyMPMoBW76 — joe (@isthisfuture) January 17, 2019

A Timeless Debate

See, John Wick is on a horse, and the other dude is on a motorcycle, so it’s like technology versus horse — why am i stuck on hurmphry, a moss (@Ronnie_Rockit) January 17, 2019

“It’s SO On”

John Wick 3 ! May 17 ! More dogs, more guns, Halle Berry and a motherfloodpucking HORSE ! It’s SO on !!!!! — Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) January 17, 2019

Need a Moment

Still over here fanning myself over Anjelica Houston AND Halle Berry in that John Wick trailer — ?️‍?William Scott?️‍? (@whscott) January 17, 2019

A Big Upgrade

I thought #JohnWick couldn’t get any better. Then I saw Halle Berry in the trailer. — Darius Tse (@dartse8) January 17, 2019

