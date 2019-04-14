‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Runtime Revealed

The runtime for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been released and fans might be delighted to know that the threequel will be the longest film of the franchise. Thanks to a new listing by the British Board of Film Classification, we now know that the third John Wick will clock in at 2 hours and 11 minutes long. The 131-minute runtime makes Parabellum the longest in the franchise, nine minutes ahead of John Wick: Chapter 2 and a half an hour ahead of the first John Wick.

The BBFC listing also attaches John Wick: Chapter 3 with a 15 rating for “strong bloody violence and language,” the same rating as the first John Wick. Chapter 2, on the other hand, was slapped with an 18 rating for “strong violence and gory images,” so it’d appear the movie might tone down the blood this time around. Stateside, it’s all but guaranteed to get an R rating.

Even though Chapter 3 is the last movie currently announced, franchise director Chad Stahelski previously mentioned that he and franchise star Keanu Reeves have plenty of ideas to keep the franchise running as long as fans will continue supporting it at the box office.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” the filmmaker said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.”

“I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set for release on May 17th.

