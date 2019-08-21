John Wick: Chapter 3 Exclusive 4K Blu-ray Now Comes With a Free Adjudicator Coin

Last week, Walmart launched pre-orders for an exclusive John Wick 3: Parabellum 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray that comes with an Adjudicator coin / medallion. It launched at $29.96, but has since dropped to $24.96 with free shipping slated for September 9th. That’s the same price of the standard 4K Blu-ray at both Walmart and Amazon at the moment. In other words, you might as well go for the one that has the bonus item for free.

Speaking of Keanu Reeves, there’s also a pretty fantastic deal going on The Matrix movies today if you want to get prepped for The Matrix 4.

Finally, if you haven’t ordered a copy of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray yet, your patience has paid off. Walmart recently launched a promotion that drops the price of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray to $17.96, the Avengers: Endgame on 4K UHD Blu-ray to $24.96, and the Avengers: Endgame DVD to $14.96. Amazon matched the deal if you prefer to grab them there. These are the lowest prices that we’ve seen on the film thus far by roughly $5 across the board.

