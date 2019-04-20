Ian McShane Says ‘John Wick’ Films Could Continue for Another Decade

Ever since a trigger-happy gangster murdered his dog, John Wick‘s crusade of violence and revenge has captivated audiences. The surprising action film brought Keanu Reeves back into the forefront of pop culture, launching a franchise with a third film on the way.

With John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the action series has proven to have the audience and the momentum to continue. Whether the un-retired assassin stick around or the series shines the spotlight on other characters in the criminal underworld, there’s a lot of potential — and series star Ian McShane agrees.

“Probably in 10 years, John Wick would still be going,” McShane recently told Collider. “You never know, Keanu might be running the [Continental] hotel and everything by then.”

Added McShane, “John Wick, the world of John Wick is being explored in the next one. That will be more about the High Table, you find out more about him, his background, whatever. Preparing for who knows what the hell will happen next time. It gets bigger. I think you’ll enjoy that too.”

There have been rumors of the John Wick franchise expanding for some time, with a possible TV series focused on the Continental hotel being in the works.

But as for the main films, director Chad Stahelski said that he can series the continuing for a long time much like McShane.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.”

Added the director, “I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17th.

