John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update

The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Part of what has fans so excited for the upcoming film is that it was initially slated to hit theaters earlier this year before being pushed to next March. Additionally, while the debut 2014 film teased various compelling mythological components of this world, each subsequent film has expanded on them and introduced even more teases of the complex mythology, all while delivering some of the most intense and intricate action sequences of their respective years of release.

The franchise has proven to have so much storytelling potential, that the TV series The Continental is being developed for Peacock while a spin-off film, Ballerina, is being developed and is set to star Ana de Armas. John Wick: Chapter 5 has also already been announced, though it is currently unclear when that film will head into production.

"It seems in the other franchises that have tried it, they just feel like the same thing done again, right? Like there's no new influence. Sometimes you need that creative breath to come up with fresh sh-t," director Chad Stahleski shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year about not shooting Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 back to back. "Otherwise I'm stressed out about making two movies instead of one really good one. I'm just not that bright. I'm not that clever. I'm not that good as a director to project my vision years into the future and do two great movies."

He continued, "I'm f-cking lucky if I can pull off a great act, let alone two great movies. The film morphs and John Wicks are very organic because we're location-based. So to plan out 10 locations over the course of two years, it's tough. And I think that's a rip-off to the fans, too. Like, you're not getting me at my best. You get me when it's 200 days in a production, we're all hammered. The choreographers are putting out the same moves. You're bored."

