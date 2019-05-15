John Wick Director Teases Chapter 4 Is Already in the Works

The third installment in the ever-popular John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is set to hit theaters in just a couple of days. Some may think that the completion of a trilogy marks the end of the Keanu Reeves series, but it looks as though that might not be the case. Reeves has been open about his willingness to come back for more movies, and appears those words haven’t fallen on deaf ears. Director Chad Stahelski is already hinting that a fourth installment is already in the works.

Ahead of the release of Parabellum this week, Stahelski took part in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit. Early on, Stahelski said that the possibility of John Wick 4 was up to the fans, as so much hinges on the box office success of the films. However, he changed his tune a bit later, when asked which of the John Wick films was most difficult to make.

His answer was pretty surprising, giving that he admitted Chapter 4 would be the hardest, and there has yet to be an official mention of Chapter 4 from the studio.

“1 was difficult because we didn’t understand what we wanted to do, quite,” the director began. “Number 2, we had to map up a whole world we didn’t think of before. 3, how do we expand and get the audience something creative, not just bigger and cooler. Number 4, I’m certain, will be more difficult.”

No one has confirmed a fourth John Wick movie, but the fact that it’s being talked about behind the scenes shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The entire franchise has been beloved by both critics and fans since it launched in 2014. It also continues to flourish at the box office, especially compared to how little they cost to produce.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theaters this Friday.

