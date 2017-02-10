Entire John Wick Trilogy Now Streaming for Free

✖

Unlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.

On Monday morning, all three John Wick films were added to the Peacock streaming lineup for subscribers to enjoy. This is the second major Lionsgate franchise to join Peacock's roster in its entirety, following the arrival of The Hunger Games last month.

Peacock may not be as popular as the likes of Netflix, but it is one of the most affordable major streaming services on the market. Peacock has a free tier that allows subscribers to watch a ton of movies and TV shows for no cost whatsoever. Some of the service's original titles and premium content are on subscription tiers that come at a monthly fee, but all three John Wick movies are actually in the free version.

While Peacock is free to use, you will have to contend with commercials through both movies and TV shows. It's a little inconvenient, but it's the price of getting good movies and shows for free. The "Premium Plus" tier of Peacock costs $9.99 and eliminates ads entirely, in addition to including everything on the streamer's lineup.

John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum can now be found on Peacock alongside other new additions, like the original Bad Boys movies, X-Men, Fantastic 4, The Exorcist, and six of the Nightmare on Elm Street films.

Are you going to be streaming the John Wick series now that it's all together on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!