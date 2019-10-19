Jojo Rabbit Director Taika Waititi Has a Message for Donald Trump

Taika Waititi is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct its follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the director has a new film, Jojo Rabbit, which hit theaters this week. Not only did Waititi helm the project, but he’s also co-starring in the movie as a child’s imaginary version of Hitler. The director has been plugging the film all week on social media, and one of his latest tweets showed him hilariously telling Donald Trump to go out and see the movie.

Shut up and go see my movie. https://t.co/ZPCPhbBUD0 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 18, 2019

“Think of how many lives we saved in Syria and Turkey by getting a ceasefire yesterday. Thousands and thousands, and maybe many more!,” Trump tweeted.

“Shut up and go see my movie,” Waititi replied.

Many fans commented on Waititi’s post:

“I think this is the best thing ever,” @gos1ings replied.

“He doesn’t wanna see it because it’s too similar to what he’s doing and hates copycats because as we all know he’s the best and the original peacemaker everybody loves him,” @mcuwaititi joked.

“He’ll be fuming when he watches you portray him in JoJo Rabb- ooooooh, hang on a second…,” @Scorsesefellas added.

Jojo Rabbit also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

After Jojo Rabbit, Waititi will be also be helming Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. He’ll also be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to be released on November 2021.

Jojo Rabbit is now playing in theaters everywhere.