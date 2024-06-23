Joseph Quinn Teases Marvel's The Fantastic Four: "We're Going for It" (Exclusive)

"We've got a wonderful gang on it," the A Quiet Place: Day One star says of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot.

Joseph Quinn's career is heating up. The Stranger Things breakout not only stars in the Quiet Place prequel Day One (out June 28th) and the upcoming Gladiator II, but he'll flame on as the hot-headed hero Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in Marvel Studios' reboot of The Fantastic Four opposite Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. With filming on the superhero ensemble set to get underway in July in the U.K., the the 30-year-old London-based actor gave an update on the project's "amazing" script after it underwent a polish by Thor: Ragnarok and Thunderbolts* scribe Eric Pearson.

"It's been a wonderful experience so far. We've got a wonderful gang on it with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, to name but a few. I'm very excited," Quinn exclusively told ComicBook in a joint interview with fellow MCU star Lupita Nyong'o. "I'm nervous, obviously. I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing."

Quinn praised the "fantastic" director, WandaVision's Matt Shakman, and added: "The intention behind it is... We're going for it."

Shakman took the reins from Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts and directs from a script by Pearson, Peter Cameron (Moon Knight), Josh Friedman (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer (Disaster Wedding). Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the cast includes Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm Richards/Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/the Thing, and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as the planet-consuming Galactus, Julia Garner (Ozark) as his herald, the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer. Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2) and John Malkovich (Places in the Heart) have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Quinn is the latest actor to play the fiery Human Torch on the big screen: Chris Evans played the character in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, with Michael B. Jordan taking over the role in 2015's Fox-made Fant4stic.

A Quiet Place: Day One is only in theaters June 28th. Marvel's The Fantastic Four is set to open on July 25th, 2025.