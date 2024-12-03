Jude Law Reveals What It Would Take for The Holiday Sequel to Happen

In just two short years it will be twenty years since the release of Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday, the romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, was released. Though a mixed critical reception upon its release, The Holiday went on to make over $200 million at the global box office and become one of the last great Christmas movies from a major Hollywood studio. That in mind, and the recurring trend of legacy sequels, one has to wonder if a return trip for another Holiday is in the cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comic Book had the opportunity to sit down with Jude Law to talk about his new series, the now-streaming Disney+ show Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, where we asked him about this very possibility. Is there any potential for a follow-up The Holiday? Have discussions for a sequel had ever come up? His answer might surprise you.

“So when it became apparent to us as a cast and a team that the love of this film was just ongoing and people were really making it a part of their holiday season on a regular basis, we started to sort of communicate because we were thrilled. You can’t plan for something like that, it’s such a delight when you hear that that happens. When does that happen? A handful of films maybe, so we felt very lucky and it’s a beautiful thing.’

He continued, “So of course, that conversation comes up, ‘is there an idea?’ But that all lands in Nancy Meyers’ lap. I’m sure if it was– you know, she’s pretty meticulous. So she would only do it if it was a really robust idea and then it would be whether the four of us would come back. I would be curious to see what they’re all doing.”

Never say never, but Law makes it clear that a sequel to The Holiday won’t happen without Nancy Meyers being involved. Of note on that front however is that after The Holiday in 2006, Meyers only directed two more feature films (2009’s It’s Complicated and 2015’s The Intern) in the time since. After writing and directing Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), a COVID-era short film, for Netflix in 2020 Meyers entered talks with the streamer to make her next big ensemble feature, a project that ended up not getting off the ground. All that in mind it’s unclear if Meyers is even all that interested in making major projects since Hollywood itself has walked away from ensemble comedies that previously were her bread and butter.

Another wrinkle about a future for The Holiday of course is something else Law revealed recently, confirming that the iconic little cottage as seen in the movie…doesn’t exist. Rebuilding that location would no doubt become a main priority for a follow-up.

What do you think a sequel to The Holiday could, or should, be about? Would you even want to see a follow-up?