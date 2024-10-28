New Jumanji Movie Dated by Sony, Cast Confirmed

Welcome back to the jungle. After dating Karate Kid: Legends for 2025 and Spider-Man 4 for summer 2026, Sony on Monday announced the Jumanji 3 release date: December 11, 2026. The untitled Jumanji sequel is the fourth in the franchise but the third in the Dwayne Johnson-fronted trilogy that began with 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hit theaters on Dec. 20. Jumanji: The Next Level also opened two weeks before Christmas in 2019.

The new Jumanji movie will open two weeks after an untitled Disney animated movie (Nov. 25, 2026) and one week before an untitled event film from Dune director Denis Villeneuve (Dec. 18).

Sony Pictures also confirmed that Johnson (Moana 2), Kevin Hart (Borderlands), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) are in talks to return, with Jake Kasdan directing. Sony’s rebooted Jumanji franchise re-imagined the board game from the 1995 original as a video game that transforms its players into playable avatars: archaeologist Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone (Johnson), zoologist Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Hart), commando Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan), and cryptographer Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon (Black).

“We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie,” Hiram Garcia, series producer and President of Production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, told ComicBook in 2021. Garcia added the plan was to return to Jumanji after Red One, which was set for release in December 2023 before it was delayed to 2024. The Christmas comedy reuniting Johnson and Kasdan will now open before the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 15.

“Jake is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck,” Garcia said. “I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.”

“It’s going to be good,” Garcia added. “It’s really fun and it’s smart. It’s a really smart take. And Jake has been spearheading that, and he’s brilliant.”



Following his role as Santa’s head of security Callum Drift — a member of E.L.F., or the North Pole’s Enforcement, Logistics and Fortification division — in Red One, Johnson’s schedule includes voicing Maui in Disney’s Moana 2 (in theaters Nov. 27), his role as former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the Benny Safdie-directed The Smashing Machine for A24, and reprising his role as Maui in Disney’s live-action Moana movie, set for July 10, 2026.



