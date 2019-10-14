Jumanji: The Next Level New Photos Released

When the game began in 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the four unsuspecting players were transported to a gorgeous and sprawling jungle landscape, filled with danger around every turn despite its beauty. The film’s sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, is looking to take things up a notch when it arrives in theaters this December. Not only will the action be turned all the way to 11 this time around, but the locations inside the game are also getting a little more challenging.

This week, Total Film released a couple of brand new photos from Jumanji: The Next Level, showing off a wild winter landscape that had previously been kept under wraps. The characters in the images have bundled up for a much colder climate than the one featured in the first movie. One of the photos also reveals the first look at a popular returning character, along with a brand new one.

The returning character is Seaplane McDonough, played by Nick Jonas. In the first film, it was Alex who entered the game as the pilot character but wound up stuck inside for years, trying to avoid losing his last life. Also featured in the photo is Awkwafina, though specifics of her role are still being kept under wraps.

The second photo of the pair shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running through some kind of snowy hallway or excavation site as heroic game character Smolder Bravestone.

Jumanji: The Next Level will see Johnson return alongside Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner. Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito will all join the cast the second time around.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise, and seems to be very excited about what’s to come with the next installment.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th.