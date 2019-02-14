Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Kicks Off ‘Jumanji’ Sequel Production With Tweet

Valentine’s Day has come around, and it looks like millions are celebrating the cutesy holiday. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of those many, and it seems he’s even gifting fans with a lovely surprise that’s all about Jumanji.

After all, the franchise just kicked off production on its next installment, and Johnson is teasing fans about the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Johnson stepped out to confirm the start of production is a go on Jumanji‘s untitled third film.

“Happy Valentines Day,” the actor wrote. “Wanna play a game? Here we go.” The tweet was accompanied by a hashtag reading “Start of production” along with Jumanji, so Johnson made sure fans were tracking with the announcement.

So far, there are few details about Jumanji‘s third film, but fans know Johnson will return for the feature. In fact, it seems the actor is prioritizing the sequel on his schedule as he told fans earlier this month he declined hosting the Oscars because of filming.

“I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road,” the actor explained.

As far as the sequel is concerned, Jumanji 3 will have a stellar cast to work with. Not only is Johnson returning for the sequel but he will be joined by Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The stars will be joined with newcomers like Danny DeVito and Danny Glover while Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) is reportedly in talks to join the project as well. Jake Kasdan will return to direct with a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Kasdan, Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson will produce the sequel.

So, will you be checking out this third installment of the Jumanji franchise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Jumanji sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13th, 2019.