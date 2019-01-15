‘Jumanji’ Sequel Casts Danny Glover

The cast for the highly-anticipated sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has grown by one, and the latest face added will certainly be a familiar one. According to THR, Lethal Weapon alum Danny Glover has officially joined the cast of the follow-up.

Glover joins newcomers Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny) as the latest additions to the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — its been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” franchise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told THR. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Along with Johnson, DeVito, and Awkwafina, Glover is expected to join Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas as they reprise their roles from Welcome to the Jungle.

After a monstrous box office outing, it was but a matter of time before Sony/Columbia pushed another Jumanji sequel into production. Nearly breaking the illustrious $1 billion mark, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ended up grossing $962 million worldwide ($404 million domestic) against its reported $90 million budget.

Johnson previously mentioned that development on a sequel was underway last June, praising director Jake Kasdan’s pitch of the film to Sony.

“Ladies, gents and children of all ages. The JUMANJI SEQUEL is officially underway,” Johnson’s Instagram post said. “Holy shit what a dynamite pitch from our writer/director Jake Kasdan. We couldn’t stop laughing and most importantly – like our first JUMANJI – the HEART in our story is our anchor.”

“And sorry for the spoiler but @kevinhart4real dies in the first 15 seconds of the movie, to what I’m assuming will be a HUGE standing ovation from the audience and the cast.”

Kasdan will return to direct the sequel from a script he developed with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach (Venom) is set to produce along with Kasdan and Johnson’s Seven Bucks production outfit.

Are you looking forward to Jumanji 3? What’d you think of Welcome to the Jungle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th, 2019.