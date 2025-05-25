Scrapped Mission: Impossible 8 Post-Credits Scene Could Hint at Future Movies

Ethan Hunt’s story may continue in a future Mission: Impossible, thanks to a cut post-credits scene from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It seems like almost every movie these days has a post-credits scene. Nothing can be definitive, there always has to be a tease for what’s to come, even if that tease doesn’t pay off for upwards of five years (assuming it actually gets paid off). Even movies that aren’t typical ongoing franchises have made habits of including post-credit scenes as little jokes, sometimes used to break the fourth wall. Famous examples include movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, where he simply tells the audience to go home and that the movie is finally over.

Of course, sometimes you expect a post-credits scene and you don’t get one. Some recent examples include Final Destination: Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Maybe the latter shouldn’t be too surprising since it has been billed as the final Mission: Impossible, even though it seems like there’s room to do more should everyone involved want to do it. However, it sounds as though there was a plan to tease something or feature some kind of extra scene at the end of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s Post-Credit Scene Was Cut by Tom Cruise

mission: impossible – the final reckoning

In an interview with USA Today, Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that there were plans for a post-credits scene in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. However, he showed the ending of the movie to Tom Cruise as it appears in the final cut of the movie and Cruise liked it so much that they never even shot the post-credits scene they had planned.

“I came to Tom and I said, Look, normally I would want you to see the whole movie before I showed this to you, but we’re about to shoot this coda in a couple of days and just look at this bit,’ ” McQuarrie says. “He said, ‘You know what, you can cancel Saturday’s work because this is the end of the movie. This is it.’ ”

McQuarrie neglected to share what was in the scene that was never shot, noting that he thinks it might end up in another Mission: Impossible movie. Of course, this post-credits scene could’ve been as simple as Ethan Hunt relaxing on a beach or it could’ve teased a potential next adventure. Either way, McQuarrie stating that he doesn’t want to reveal it out of fear of spoiling a future Mission: Impossible movie is exciting. As noted, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn’t have to be the last one. The door is open to do more, but whether that happens remains to be seen. It seems like Cruise probably wants to go make other movies for a bit before maybe returning to Mission, but if he never comes back, it still serves as a fitting ending to the series.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is shattering box office records for the series, posting the franchise’s highest opening weekend domestically, highlighting huge demand for the series. The movie has already made $200 million worldwide, with more to come thanks to an extended weekend here in the United States. Even 30 years later, it seems like fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt.

