Jurassic Park Star Laura Dern “Could Never Say No” to Returning for Jurassic World 3

In 2015, Jurassic World became a massive box office success, cashing in on the familiar Jurassic Park brand while reinvigorating it with nearly all-new characters. Last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continued the adventures of the new characters, though it also featured a brief appearance by Jeff Goldblum, who had been absent from the franchise since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Fans can’t help but wonder if Laura Dern, who debuted as Ellie Sattler in the original film, would ever return to the series the way her various co-stars have and, while she is unaware of plans for the upcoming Jurassic World 3, she’s open to reprising her role.

“I don’t know, I have no idea actually,” Dern shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked if we could expect Satler to return. “I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Sattler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don’t know, I don’t even know what they’re cooking up yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldblum starred in the first sequel to the original film, while Sam Neill took center stage in Jurassic Park III. Dern had a small role in that film, yet fans have been hoping to see her make a more prominent return in a more substantial capacity for decades.

Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow previously teased his interest in potentially bringing back Sattler.

“We felt like this was [Ian] Malcolm’s return… this was his… let him have his moment,” Trevorrow shared with MTV’s Seen It, Spill It. “I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern]… she never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that’s important. We just wanted to put the spotlight on [Goldblum].”

When the host of the interview shared how disappointed he’d be to not see Dern get the spotlight again, Trevorrow replied, “I totally agree with that. I would feel robbed too.”

This hope for Dern’s return seems to be shared by star Bryce Dallas Howard, as one of her hopes was that the sixth film would unite all corners of the saga.

“In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together,” Howard previously noted to CinemaBlend. “It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films.”

Fans will find out what the film has in store when Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.

Would you like to see Dern return to the series? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!