Jurassic World 3 Working Title Revealed

The third film in the Jurassic World saga is heading into production imminently with Production Weekly confirming that the film’s working title is “Arcadia.” While this likely doesn’t reflect anything about the events of the film itself, it does serve as a reference to the previous film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, as “Arcadia” was the name of the boat that took animals from Isla Nublar to Lockwood Manor to be sold at auction. Despite the creativity of the films themselves, the titles for each installment have been relatively straightforward, with only two earning subtitles that hint at their content.

Back in 2015, director Colin Trevorrow pulled off a seemingly impossible task, which was reviving interest in the stagnated franchise. Jurassic Park 3 in 2001 was neither a critical nor a major financial success, leading to a 14-year wait for the sequel. Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, however, reminded audiences of the joys and thrills of seeing special effects reflect a world in which dinosaurs have been brought back to life, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Making the feat even more impressive is that it only enlisted one actor from the original film, BD Wong, to reprise his role of Dr. Henry Wu, with the film instead relying on the strength of its concept over nostalgia.

While the new film is assuredly the third in the Jurassic World trilogy, Trevorrow previously revealed that it is also absolutely Jurassic Park 6.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow previously confirmed to Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is.”

The filmmaker went on to detail the difficulty of blending the new roster of characters with the legacy figures.

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history?” Trevorrow detailed. “Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.“

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

