‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ About to Pass $1 Billion Worldwide

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is getting off to an amazing start, and in just under two weeks is already hitting some big milestones.

The latest figures put the Jurassic World sequel at the $297 million mark domestically, adding in another $2 million internationally. Worldwide that adds up to $990,440,978 million, a ridiculously impressive number after only 13 days. When put in perspective (what is $10 million in the scheme of things) that means the movie is primed to surpass the $1 billion mark any time now (via Box Office Mojo).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is making money hand over fist when you consider it only cost $170 million to make. Even when you add in advertising budgets and the like, that leaves plenty of room for profit.

Fallen Kingdom actually opened domestically a bit weaker than its predecessor, but overseas the film is a juggernaut. The first Jurassic World brought in $652 million domestically and worldwide it ended up hitting $1,671 billion. The sequel is already at $990 billion after not even two full weeks, so you can imagine it will likely overtake the original at some point down the line.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes place three years after the events of the first Jurassic World movie, which saw the popular dinosaur theme park left in ruins. Owen Grady and Claire Dearing make a return trip to the island of Isla Nublar to try to rescue the dinosaurs that are still stranded there before a volcano erupts. Their rescue mission puts them face to face with new breeds of dinosaur and also brings a world-threatening conspiracy to life.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona from a script by Derek Connolly and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

The film stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), B. D. Wong (Dr. Wu), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Rafe Spall (Eli Mills), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), James Cromwell (Benjamin Lockwood), Toby Jones (Mr. Eversol), Ted Levine (Ken Wheatley), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and Geraldine Chaplin (Iris).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now.