Jurassic World Fans React To Dominion Title Reveal

Cameras are officially rolling on the third Jurassic World movie, with director Colin Trevorrow revealing the official title for the film as Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans have naturally taken to Twitter to react to the news of the production start on the film and looking for clues about what to expect from its plot via the freshly revealed title. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to the title reveal below, ranging from the excited and enthusiastic to the skeptical and the disinterested, plus a few with good jokes. Sound off in the comments with what you think of the title Jurassic World: Dominion!

The film sees the return of the main cast for the Jurassic World movies with Bryce Dallas-Howard and Chris Pratt both returning to star in the film. They’re joined by the returning stars of the original Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. It’s possible that even more characters from the 1993 film will appear as Pratt has even gone as far as to compare Jurassic World: Dominion to Avengers: Endgame.

“This feels like [the end]. It’s got everybody,” Pratt said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021.

Great!

The official title of Jurassic World 3 is called “Jurassic World: Dominion”.



My thoughts?



Great title! pic.twitter.com/arjZHbJUgR — Victor Berdecia🦈🦖 (@cartoonmovieguy) February 25, 2020

Merriam Webster

#JurassicWorld 3 has started filming! The official title is JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION



Dominion is defined as the right to govern, rule, or determine with supreme authority, usually control or power over land. What do you think about the title for Jurassic World 3? pic.twitter.com/g4Ezt7ys4i — The GOAT Movie Podcast (@TheGOATMoviePod) February 25, 2020

The colors are back!

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION! Loving the return of the original JP color scheme, too. Is it June 2021 yet? — Jen Smilodon (@JenSmilodon) February 25, 2020

It’s cool

Jurassic World Dominion is a cool ass name and I’m SO hype for this movie that’s all thanks — dinosaur nat 🦖🌸 (@DeathByWombats) February 25, 2020

Is it weird?

Jurassic World : Dominion has just started filming



I am the only one who thinks that sounds a little weird of a name? — Waiting For The End Credit (@WaitingCredit) February 25, 2020

Don’t believe every rumor you see

i’m so confused i thought the title for Jurassic World III was New Era, now according to this it’s Dominion #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/SEav9rOOpl — 𝓰𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵97 help me get to 7k pls ifb (@grandeangel97) February 25, 2020

Interesting is one word

What’s the meaning?

What does the title of Dominion mean for Jurassic World 3? I can easily assume it’s definitely the dinosaurs taking dominion over the planet again since the events of Fallen Kingdom. I’m beyond excited. — J.W. (@JWRosss) February 25, 2020

Is this the end though??

My franchise guilty pleasure is working on its final entry, presumably, and I can’t wait. https://t.co/3oJsUZlX1T — 🦉Affinity on High (@MrSpaceHeater) February 25, 2020

We’re watching you Trevorrow

Not sure about the title of the new movie, JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION….but just hope they don’t kill off the main star, Rexie, as seems to be the trend in modern movie! 🦖🤣#JurassicWorld #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/g9ZKkprXDK — GeekFeast (@geekfeastuk) February 25, 2020

