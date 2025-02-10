Jurassic World Rebirth Is Gearing up for the Scariest Velociraptors Yet

Jurassic World Rebirth put on a horrifying display in its Super Bowl ad, taking us to an abandoned and overrun Isla Nublar. It showed us a few tanks with dinosaur specimens apparently in some kind of stasis, including a velociraptor with two heads. The sight already has fans theorizing and making connections where possible. The two-headed dinosaur could simply be a shocking sight that we never return to, but it could also be a unique attacker if it awoke and got free. Some are even wondering if it may be the creature we can hear clicking later on in the ad, and in the full-length trailer as well.

The trailer for Rebirth premiered online last week, introducing us to our new cast of characters and the mission they’re on. The Super Bowl ad is much shorter, containing the same footage edited down for time. However, it still helped draw fans’ attention to specific shots such as the dinosaurs suspended in tanks. Notably, the TV spot also retained a tense scene where Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and an unnamed character played by David Iacono have a whispered conversation while staring down a threat.

“Please don’t say they’re raptors,” Iacono says. Bailey replies in rising panic, saying, “They’re raptors.” This is accompanied by a shot two clawed feet stomping through a few inches of water, as if the two are being stalked.

Velociraptors have often been presented as the biggest threat in these movies, and adding in some unique mutations like this two-headed hunter would be a great way to keep it interesting. The previous two Jurassic World movies opened up many possibilities when it comes to genetic experimentation, and a monster like this seems like a logical step. We know the scientists on these islands were “designing” dinosaurs to create bigger spectacles, and there must have been some mistakes along the way.

As it is, we can see that this team will be attacked from all angles, particularly the air and sea. We’re already familiar with the setting, so adding in more dinosaurs seems like the best way to keep this installment fresh. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom implied that the earth would be overrun with dinosaurs, but Dominion scaled things back by explaining that the creatures really couldn’t survive in most climates. By the time of Rebirth, they’re essentially limited to the islands where they were cloned in the first place.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters this July, but an exact date hasn’t been announced yet. Click here to see how to stream all six previous movies in the franchise at the time of this writing.