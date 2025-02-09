When a big movie trailer hits the web the week of the Super Bowl, that’s how you know it will be getting some airtime during the big game. Perhaps not the full two and a half minutes, but some airtime, nonetheless. After all, it costs about $8 million for just thirty seconds of ad time during Super Bowl LIX, which is a new record high. Such was the case this year with both Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Though composed mostly of footage from the previously released trailer for the film, the Jurassic World Rebirth Super Bowl trailer dropped for newcomers in an exciting way, at first masking that it even WAS a new Jurassic move. Check it out for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

One of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer, Jurassic World Rebirth is something of a soft reboot for the franchise. Its narrative takes place five years after the events of 2022’s disappointing and critically panned Jurassic World Dominion, but it promises a wholly different experience.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth About?

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth

Dinosaurs got to rule the roost in Jurassic World Dominion, but as time has gone on, it’s become apparent that, were they not to have been obliterated by a meteor, they probably would have died out anyway. Like with the aliens in War of the Worlds, Earth’s environment simply isn’t hospitable to them. Instead of running through cities, ripping men off of mopeds and smacking statues down with their tails, the few remaining dinos are now relegated to remote tropical regions.

Before they’re all dead for good, a pharmaceutical representative wants to procure some of their DNA which he believes will be the key to a lifesaving (for human) drug. What he needs is a sample from the three largest remaining dinosaurs, and to accomplish this mission he brings aboard covert operative Zora Bennett, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, and Bennett’s team leader Duncan Kincaid. Bennet and her team, along with Krebs, venture into the tropical areas and, in the process, find more than expected. For one, they come across a shipwrecked civilian family and, two, at the original Jurassic Park’s research laboratory, they find even bigger than usual, mutated toothed monstrosities that make confrontations with Velociraptors and T. Rexes look like a walk in the park.

Who Is in the Newest Jurassic Movie?

dinosaur in jurassic world rebirth

Don’t expect Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, or Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant here, because Jurassic World Rebirth is loaded with franchise newcomers. The cast is fronted by MCU veteran Scarlett Johansson as Bennett, Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Loomis (no relation to Halloween), and Luke Cage‘s (and Blade‘s?) Mahershala Ali as team leader Kincaid.

Joining them is Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, the pharmaceutical rep who brings the mission to their attention, The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, the patriarch of the shipwrecked family, and Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda as Reuben’s children. Deadpool‘s Ed Skrein has also been cast in a still-mysterious role.

Behind the camera is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Gareth Edwards, replacing The Fall Guy‘s David Leitch. Edwards certainly has experience with creature features, as his debut was with 2010’s Monsters which he followed up with the Monsterverse kick starter Godzilla. Perhaps most exciting of all is the fact that David Koepp penned the script. Koepp co-wrote the original film with the book’s author, Michael Crichton, and was the sole writer of 1997’s underrated The Lost World: Jurassic Park. He also wrote 2002’s Panic Room and Spider-Man and has performed directing/writing double duty on Stir of Echoes and Secret Window.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd. For now, check out the trailer below.