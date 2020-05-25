Zack Snyder “Couldn’t Have Been Happier” After Justice League Snyder Cut Announcement

✖

Zack Snyder is getting to finish his cut of Justice League, and he couldn't be happy. Warner Media put out the official announcement last week. Snyder appeared on an installment of TheNiceCast along with actor Ray Fisher, Justice League's Cyborg. During the episode, Snyder and Fisher discussed how they felt knowing they're bringing the Snyder Cut to HBO Max. "It's exciting for us," Snyder says. "We're all going to work, digital effects, everyone's excited to put a bow on this thing, so it's pretty fun... We always talked about, 'Maybe in ten years they'll dig it out of the archives.' It's nice like this... I'm super excited, and we couldn't have been happier."

In the days since Warner Media's announcement, there's been some discussion online of what the Snyder Cut will entail. It remains unclear if this will be a revised film or a miniseries. We do know that it will feature Darkseid, as played by Ray Porter.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we're excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack's story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We're glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.