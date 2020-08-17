Justice League: Zack Snyder Releases New Snyder Cut Teaser Image Ahead of DC Fandome

✖

The DC FanDome virtual convention is officially less than a week away, and fans are anxious and excited to see what all that entails. The one-day virtual event is set to bring new updates with regards to comics, movies, television, video games, and more, including some highly-anticipated new titles. One of the most hyped-about is definitely Zack Snyder's Justice League, the extended alternate cut that is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. It has already been confirmed that the "Snyder Cut" will have a presence at DC FanDome, and it looks like Snyder himself is hyping it up. On Sunday, Snyder took to Vero to offer a behind-the-scenes photo of the film's Wayne Manor set, with text over it reminding fans that FanDome is in six days.

Last month, Snyder confirmed that FanDome would have a new sneak peek of his version of the film, teasing to fans that it would be "mind-blowing". While it's still unclear exactly what that will entail, fans surely have a reason to be hyped, especially after the brief footage Snyder released of Clark Kent/Superman's (Henry Cavill) black suit broke the Internet last month. The event is also supposed to confirm whether or not the finished Snyder Cut will actually be released as an extended movie or a multiple-episode limited series.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

