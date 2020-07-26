Zack Snyder Reveals When We'll Find Out if Justice League Is a Movie or Series

Zack Snyder revealed when fans will find out if Justice League is a movie or a series. Justice Con is going on this weekend and fans want to know all about the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director was on-hand to discuss a number of topics, but there are some things he can’t reveal just yet. But, Snyder did say that Fandome in August would be a big moment for people who were waiting for more details. He released a small clip of Superman in his black and silver costume that sent the Internet into a frenzy. There will be more footage from the cut next month at that event, so fans will have to sit tight with that knowledge for now.

The director told the panel, “You’re going to have to wait for that one too,” when pressed about the question of a series versus a movie. Either way it goes, the fans are ready and willing to journey through Snyder’s personal vision for the movie. The filmmaker would also create some waves today with comments about possibly using footage from the theatrical version of Justice League.

"I'd destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn't photograph," Snyder adamantly said. "That is a f—ing hard fact. I'd blow the f—ing thing up."

For people looking for more Superman in Justice League, Snyder says there is serious reason for optimism with his cut.

“I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character," Snyder began. "I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile love affair with Lois and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives. So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable.”

"When I see Superman having to figure out what to do, I now can go like, 'Wow, if I was Superman...' Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he's able to do. Anytime you can bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that he's more interesting,” he added. “A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end he has to achieve that pinnacle."

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to hit HBO Max next year.

