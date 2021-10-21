Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick Cast In Trolls Holiday Special

Dreamworks’s Trolls franchise is once again leaning into the music in a big way, casting Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in the upcoming Trolls: Holiday in Harmony. The made-for-TV film will debut on November 26th on NBC, and will also feature returning Trolls movie veterans Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, and Anthony Ramos. The special will include four original songs, and a digital soundtrack for the special will be released by RCA Records (featuring performances by Kendrick, Timberlake, Bloom, and other cast members and musicians) on November 26th, to coincide with the airing on NBC, and the special itself will be available for purchase a few days later.

While most of the star-studded cast do not play their Trolls characters in the TV spinoff series, Timberlake, Kendrick, Funches, and others have appeared in two theatrical films (Trolls and Trolls World Tour) since 2016, as well as a previous holiday special, 2017’s Trolls Holiday. The same-week streaming release is hardly surprising, considering that Trolls World Tour became he first major feature film to opt for home release as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, and its success helped embolden film studios to experiment a little more with release models over the past year and a half.

You can see the. official synopsis for the special below.

As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad.

The special is written and directed by Sean Charmatz and Tim Heitz with Gina Shay and Walt Dohrn serving as the executive producers.

Following its premiere on NBC, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will be available to own on Digital and DVD November 30th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.