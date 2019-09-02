Fans Wish Keanu Reeves A Happy 55th Birthday

Is there anyone alive who doesn’t absolutely love Keanu Reeves? After starring in the beloved cult comedy Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves became the action face of a decade with films like Point Break, Speed, and The Matrix. While we all remember that time well, it’s the last couple of years that have seen fans across the globe fall head over heels for the actor. John Wick launched a second heyday for Reeves and he has yet to turn back, seemingly growing in popularity by the day.

Not only are most of Reeves’ new roles instant fan-favorites, but the man himself has become a sensation online for the way he carries himself when the cameras aren’t rolling. Reeves is known as one of the most genuine people in all of Hollywood, with stories of his kindness constantly appearing online. Of course, with the kind of adoration Reeves has acquired over the years, it’s no surprise that his birthday has turned into a trending topic on Twitter.

This Labor Day, September 2nd, Reeves turns 55, though it looks as though he’s barely aged over the last two decades. It didn’t take fans very long to begin flooding social media with Happy Birthday wishes for their favorite actor.

The Biggest and Best Legend to Ever Exist

happy birthday to the best and biggest legend to ever exist, keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/yAuesdHFqj — linnéa, what’s good? howdy (@swediishmonster) September 2, 2019

Happy 55th Birthday Keanu Reeves!

“How do I confront ageing? With a wonder and a terror. Yeah, I’ll say that. Wonder and terror.” pic.twitter.com/U1RKkFd4HM — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) September 2, 2019

“Art is about trying to find the good in people and making the world a more compassionate place.”



Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! pic.twitter.com/ytWgwF5scB — Something Ghoulish (@GhoulishShow) September 2, 2019

Happy 55th birthday to a legend, Keanu Reeves. pic.twitter.com/8ZOfl5PA8b — ‏ً (@Ienscap) September 2, 2019

happy 55th birthday keanu reeves!

if i matrix say i constantine fantasize you’d wick me away and point break me in my own private idaho. i’ve already put you in my last bill and tedstament. sorry for sharing this dangerous liaison so publicly it’s the devils advocate talking. pic.twitter.com/pqAHtkEvv4 — Jenny Yang stands w the WGA (@jennyyangtv) September 2, 2019

Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves! On this special day, I am going to give love to movie that no one mentions when discussing Keanu Reeves, but is still one of my all time favorites! Constantine’s cinematography alone is enough to make your breath catch… pic.twitter.com/X1P4es5SOK — Emily Moore (@Emily_Is_Moore) September 2, 2019

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one and only #KeanuReeves !! 🍰🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/tbzT0YVKNj — KEVIN MIRANDA (@KEVINTOMIRANDA) September 2, 2019

Happy 55th birthday to the celebrity I’ve loved forever- #KeanuReeves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zhb9oPRp7A — Nicole (@wildinmyownway) September 2, 2019

happy birthday to the only man on earth that matters aka keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/0FL9hJOkGF — Jess (@GnarIyJess) September 2, 2019

Happy 55th birthday to my favourite person, my hero, Keanu Reeves a beautiful man inside and out pic.twitter.com/2K4XYTpyPh — liv (@keanuthot) September 1, 2019

Happy 55th to #KeanuReeves. Thank you for all the years of entertainment. I maintain that Keanu is one of the most diverse actors. He can pull off everything from action to horror. Happy birthday sir! pic.twitter.com/AwTePL5B8E — YayForBoo (@yayforboo) September 2, 2019

Just a friendly reminder that today is #KeanuReeves birthday. And an even friendlier reminder that this motherfucker has not aged a day in 30 freaking years. #HappyBirthday — Zack [REDACTED] (@SuperZackAttack) September 2, 2019

