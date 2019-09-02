Movies

Fans Wish Keanu Reeves A Happy 55th Birthday

Is there anyone alive who doesn’t absolutely love Keanu Reeves? After starring in the beloved cult […]

Is there anyone alive who doesn’t absolutely love Keanu Reeves? After starring in the beloved cult comedy Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves became the action face of a decade with films like Point Break, Speed, and The Matrix. While we all remember that time well, it’s the last couple of years that have seen fans across the globe fall head over heels for the actor. John Wick launched a second heyday for Reeves and he has yet to turn back, seemingly growing in popularity by the day.

Not only are most of Reeves’ new roles instant fan-favorites, but the man himself has become a sensation online for the way he carries himself when the cameras aren’t rolling. Reeves is known as one of the most genuine people in all of Hollywood, with stories of his kindness constantly appearing online. Of course, with the kind of adoration Reeves has acquired over the years, it’s no surprise that his birthday has turned into a trending topic on Twitter.

This Labor Day, September 2nd, Reeves turns 55, though it looks as though he’s barely aged over the last two decades. It didn’t take fans very long to begin flooding social media with Happy Birthday wishes for their favorite actor.

The Biggest and Best Legend to Ever Exist

“With Wonder and Terror”

“Art Is About Trying to Find the Good in People”

Happy Birthday to a Legend

That’s the Devil’s Advocate Talking

Shout Out to Constantine

The One and Only

The Internet’s Boyfriend

The Celebrity I’ve Loved Forever

Only Man on Earth That Matters

A Hero Inside and Out

Thanks for the Memories

Hasn’t Aged a Day

Coolest Guy on Earth

