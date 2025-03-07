Fast & Furious Director Boards Keanu Reeves’ Brutal BRZRKR Movie

Keanu Reeves is recruiting Fast & Furious director Justin Lin to helm the movie adaptation of his gritty creator-owned comic book BRZRKR, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The John Wick actor is starring in and producing BRZRKR for Netflix alongside BOOM! Studios’ Stephen Christy, Company Films’ Stephen Hamel, and Ross Richie. Lin is producing under his Perfect Storm banner. BRZRKR also boasts The Batman 2‘s Mattson Tomlin as a co-writer on the script. BRZRKR is a pet project for Keanu Reeves, who is one of the collaborators on the BOOM! Studios comic alongside writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, and the project appears to be full-steam ahead.

The BRZRKR Netflix movie is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”

There have been a BRZRKR comic book series and a novel adaptation, titled The Book of Elsewhere, with Reeves co-writing alongside author China Miéville. There’s also a BRZRKR anime spinoff in the works at Netflix with Tomlin attached to write. The Book of Elsewhere became a New York Times bestseller.

There was a time when Keanu Reeves was rumored to be stepping behind the camera to direct BRZRKR himself. “I know how it’s a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn’t want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I’m not quite there yet on BRZRKR” Reeves told Collider in 2022. “I have to read the script, but I’m also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.”

Justin Lin is a large part of the Fast & Furious franchise’s turnaround from simple street-racing antics to globetrotting “superhero” fanfare. His resume includes The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, F9, and Fast X, as well as Star Trek Beyond.

