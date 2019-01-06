Kevin Hart Will Not Host The Oscars After All

After speculation that comedian Kevin Hart could be in the conversation to host the upcoming Academy Awards after dropping out weeks ago, Deadline is reporting that talks have soured again, ensuring Hart won’t host the annual awards extravaganza next month.

As recent as yesterday, reports surfaced that The Academy was interested in re-inviting Hart to host should the actor apologize for his past derogatory remarks. The report states that reduced time to prepare for the gig, in addition to the controversy it’d bring to the show were combined factors Hart weighed when deciding whether or not to pursue the gig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comedian-turned-actor recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the situation, with DeGeneres herself lobbying The Academy for Hart’s reinstatement.

“This was to destroy me,” Hart said. “This was to end all partnerships, all brand relationships, all investment opportunities, studio relationships, my production company and the people that work underneath me. This was to damage the lives that have been invested in me.”

“What we’re going to get to see on stage with you hosting the Oscars is sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person,” Ellen told the Jumanji star. “Because most people would say, ‘I’m walking away … ‘ For you to be the bigger man, for you to say I understand …and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there.”

Hart eventually stepped aside from hosting in early December after decades-old homophobic tweets surfaced, forcing him to resign from the post. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not The Academy will have a single host. Some reports state that they could end up going with a committee of sorts, with several big names taking on combined duties.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart tweeted announcing he’d be stepping down from his duties as host. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled to air Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The live telecast will air on ABC beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern.