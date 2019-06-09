Ashley Tisdale Is Trying to Start a Twitter Feud with Kevin Smith

In this day in age, it’s probably wise to assume nothing is ever too surprising. Yet here we are, watching a potential feud between filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Ashley Tisdale unfold in front of our very eyes. Earlier this afternoon, Tisdale took to Twitter — as people in 2019 so do — to tweet at Smith, letting him know he hit her car…and drove off afterward!

As Smith would, he quickly retweeted the Hellcats star by comparing himself to the neighborhood’s Cruella de Vil and here’s where the tables turned — Smith insisted it was Tisdale that pulled away first!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did* do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like “That’s soooo Sharpay…” https://t.co/c0oa2hXn7J — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2019

If you were worried about this devolving into 21st century Hatfields and McCoys, have no fear! Tisdale apparently accepted Smith’s apology. Phew, for a second there, we were worried Hollywood was going to be thrust into a state of chaos.

HA! Apology accepted 😊 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) June 8, 2019

Most recently, Smith’s been hard at work on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, a sequel of the cult classic expected to be released later this year. Earlier this year, Smith shared a touching wrap video with long-time collaborator Jason Mewes as the two talked about what it meant to work on set together another time.

“26 years ago, I was like ‘Hey, man, come down to the store,” Smith explained of his history with Mewes and Clerks. “I wrote a character based around you.” Smith shared that Mewes was originally hesitant, but eventually agreed to play Jay, creating history.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith added. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.” Smith continued to get emotional as the video cuts to some old throwback photos of the friends. “He’s a singular individual with an incredibly unique perspective,” Smith shared.”I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added, also tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy, and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”