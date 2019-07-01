Kevin Smith Confirms Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Red Band Trailer for Comic-Con

Last month, Kevin Smith revealed the first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the follow-up to his 2001 comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will be screened for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H on Saturday, July 20th. Now, the director has taken to Facebook to share more details about the first trailer, which will be a 2-minute and 30-second red band trailer that “represents the fun and feels” of the upcoming movie.

“I’m bringing the @jayandsilentbob trailer to @comic_con and these fine folks are to blame! @saban_films picked trailer house @avsquadla to chop my 1 hour and 45 min epic into a 2 min and 30 seconds red band preview that represents the fun and feels of #jayandsilentbobreboot! And the team at #avsquadla did not disappoint! @brown2707 and @bradleydavid.ca did a phenomenal job of teasing what’s in Reboot without giving it all away – which is a true talent only some storytellers have. I can’t thank these cats enough for distilling my new favorite flick down to a trailer that makes even *me* wanna watch the movie (and I’ve seen it lots)!,” Smith wrote,

He added, “And to show you what a small world the movie biz can be, I’d actually met @bradleydavid.ca before. On Halloween, I ran into him and his buddy at @veggiegrill (as seen in the second photo) and they were dressed like my characters! So the guy in the @jaymewes cosplay was the same guy who cut the #jayandsilentbob Reboot trailer! How poetic is that? It’s gotta be a good sign we got the right man for the job! You’ll find out in Hall H! #KevinSmith #trailer #movietrailer.”

Recently, Smith screened the film for the first time for his partners at Legion. One of the employees of the company replied to Smith’s tweet about the screening, saying the people who watched the first cut “loved loved loved it.”

The follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” The film will also include an array of cameos from Smith classics like Jason Lee to current big names such as Chris Hemsworth.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.