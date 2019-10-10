Kevin Smith Explains His 33-Year Long Relationship With Jorts

Kevin Smith has been a Hollywood staple ever since his first film, Clerks, was released back in 1994. While the director may have grown (and literally shrunk) over the years, there’s one thing he’s never let go of: his jorts. It’s rare to see Smith out and about without his signature look, which has featured jorts for a whopping 33 years. While promoting his upcoming film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Smith recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his history with jean shorts, comparing himself to another famous jort-lover, John Cena.

Had a blast shooting this piece, which is both a free ad for #JayAndSilentBobReboot AND a free ad for @jncolosangeles. Thank you for the time, @RollingStone! https://t.co/6f1lKQxMCD — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2019

“.@ThatKevinSmith talks about wearing jorts and more in our new episode of ‘The First Time.’ See the full video here: https://rol.st/2OzbgV8,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“Had a blast shooting this piece, which is both a free ad for #JayAndSilentBobReboot AND a free ad for @jncolosangeles. Thank you for the time, @RollingStone!,” Smith replied.

In the video, Smith begins to sing, “the first time I wore jorts, I wanted you to see my calves,” before breaking into the story.

“I gotta be honest with you, I started wearing jean shorts when jean shorts first happened. And they happened for like two minutes back in the late ’80s/early ’90s, and then everyone was like, ‘what the f*** are we doing?’ And they stopped wearing jorts altogether, but I kept that sh** going, cause a good idea is a good f***ing idea. There’s only one other person, I think, that wears jean shorts as much as me, is John Cena.”

You can catch Smith and his jorts next in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot alongside Jason Mewes and Harley Quinn Smith. The upcoming comedy will also see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up in the film, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th and will be screened across the country during Smith’s Reboot Roadshow.