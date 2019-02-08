Kevin Smith Wants Jay & Silent Bob Cosplayers for His New Movie

It has been nearly 18 years since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released in theaters, bringing the fan favorite Kevin Smith characters to the forefront after introducing them in Clerks back in 1994 and having them appear in various films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. After a long wait, Smith is finally bringing them back for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and you can be a part of the action!

According to a recent Twitter post by Smith, he’s looking for Jay and Silent Bob cosplayers to be a part of the new movie.

WANNA BE IN MY MOVIE? I need hundreds of Jay & Silent Bob themed cosplayers and creative variations of such! Will you come join me & @JayMewes on the silver screen in #NewOrleans when #JayAndSilentBobReboot? Get the details here: //t.co/JJaPiUlNYl pic.twitter.com/5drYUUIfZ2 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 8, 2019

According to the casting call, they’re looking for background actors to dress up as Jay and Silent Bob or their alter-egos, Bluntman and Chronic. “We are looking for Cos-players, Jay and Silent Bob Fans, and people who just love to be creative and dress up to create their own awesome costumes!”

The shoot will be in New Orleans in March, sometime after the madness of Mardi Gras ends.

Send your submissions to jsbcasting@caballerocasting.com and be sure to include your name, age, city, state, contact number, and most importantly, photos of your costume.

Smith recently revealed that he’ll be heading to Louisiana this month to begin production on the film. According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Previously, the only other cast member listed on the site was Brian O’Halloran, who was expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks. However, he has since been removed from the page. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the actor opted out, but rather a choice to keep the cast under wraps.

Are you going to try to appear in Kevin Smith’s next movie? Tell us in the comments!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date, but will begin filming soon.