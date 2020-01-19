Kevin Smith Praises Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard

Kevin Smith is a very busy man! Not only is he currently on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, but the director is also keeping up with his many podcasts. Smith recently took to Instagram to reveal that he just recorded a SModcast in Vancouver with Finn Wolfhard, the actor best known for playing Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things who will soon be seen starring in The Turning and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the post, Smith had tons of nice things to say about the young actor.

“Finn Fan Foom. @finnwolfhardofficial is one of the most talented and grounded young actors I’ve ever met. I’d imagine there is no stranger thing than sudden worldwide fame and acclaim, but Finn has handled it all insanely well. I recorded a SModcast with this #vancouver kid and we talked about his new @turningmovie (in theaters January 24th), a show nobody ever heard about called @strangerthingstv, the new @ghostbusters flick with @jasonreitman, music, art, and Finn’s directorial dreams! To hear me talk with the busiest 17 year old in the business (and try to talk him into being in my #mallrats sequel), click the link in my bio,” Smith wrote.

“🤘🇨🇦 ❤️🇺🇸 🤘,” Wolfhard replied.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21st. The Turning hits theaters on January 24th and Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released on July 10th.