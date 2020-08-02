Kevin Smith Reflects on the Last Decade

✖️

Happy Birthday, Kevin Smith! The filmmaker known for directing comedy classics like Clerks and Mallrats, and for playing Silent Bob, turns 50 today. Smith will be doing a special live stream later today, and answering 50 questions in honor of his 50 years. However, he took to Instagram first to reflect on his life up until now, especially the last decade.

"The last day of my 40’s. My 20’s were amazing, and I spent them building my career. My 30’s were wonderful as well, and I spent them building our family with @jenschwalbach. But I truly loved my 40’s, which I spent finally becoming who I always wanted to be: me! The decade that started with my 'Too Fat for Forty' stand-up show in Red Bank ended with the 65 city #jayandsilentbobrebootroadshow Tour," Smith wrote

"The last year of my 40’s found me forever in the forecourt of the @chinesetheatres with @jaymewes, Clerks accepted into the @librarycongress, #veganabattoir with @harleyquinnsmith, Son-in-Lockdown on @tbsnetwork, and the @moobyspopup in #weho (with the last three happening in the middle of a pandemic)! In my 40’s, I survived a widow-maker heart attack, Bruce Willis, and @yogahosers," he added.

"I also got to work with the late, great Michael Parks in my 40’s (twice!), as well as make a goofy podcast whimsy into @tuskthemovie. Tomorrow morning I will surrender my 40’s forever and eagerly embrace my 50’s. I don’t wanna keep aging because it never seems to end well for anybody - but even though I have little choice in the matter, I’m still ready to see what happens in the next chapter. And I hope you’ll continue to come along for the ride! Oh the places we’ll go! (Also? Happy Birthday @mingchen37! My fellow @comicbookmenamc co-star was born a day before me, years later!)" You can check out Smith's post below:

Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

Will you be taking part in Smith's birthday live stream? Tell us in the comments!

