Kevin Smith Shows Off Limited Edition Silent Bob Coin, Says They're Almost Sold Out

Kevin Smith is known for directing many movies from Clerks to Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, and he's acted in many of them as the beloved Silent Bob. There's been a whole lot of memorabilia and merch surrounding the iconic stoner duo over the years, and Smith occasionally takes to social media to show off the latest item. Yesterday, the director posted a photo of a brand new limited edition coin with his face on it.

"Silent Bob is money," Smith wrote. "Literally, thanks to the fine folks who make our awesome @jayandsilentbob shirts at @thechivery! The first one of these @thechive ever made featured Bill Murray - so I’m sure as shit flattered to be their number 2 choice with this Silent Bob Collectible Coin! When #TheChive initially approached me about coining a phase of my work, I predicted that the coins would sit on shelves. But The Chivery had confidence that Silent Bob would spend. 'It’s like a challenge coin,' they said. 'It’s gonna be a challenge to sell,' I told them. And you proved me wrong: they’re almost sold out already. If you’re into this kinda currency, click the link is in my bio above! (For mature audiences who like to spend immaturely only!) You can check out the post below:

Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

During a recent livestream on Jason Mewes's Twitch channel and Smith's own social media channels, Smith confirmed that not only is Shannon Hamilton in the new Mallrats script but that Ben Affleck has said he is willing to return to the character.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.