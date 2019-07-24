Kevin Smith Has Been Snapping Comic-Con Photos With the Same Fan For Over 20 Years

San Diego Comic-Con has come to the end, but folks are still taking to the Internet to share highlights from the big convention. One celebrity in attendance was Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats. In addition to rocking out and conducting interviews on the IMDb boat this year, the director also debuted the first trailer for his upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith also met fans during the con and recently took to Instagram to share the story of one fan in particular.

“I’ve been a @comic_con Man for so long that I’ve seen guests grow up! Case in point: @adam_tbg7. I was doing a #hitgirl signing on Sunday with @pernilleoerum when Adam re-introduced himself and whipped out these pics,” Smith wrote. “The first image shows Adam and I when we met at the 1996 #comiccon! The second pic includes @jaymewes and was snapped at the Con 20 years ago, circa 1999. And the third picture was taken on Sunday, when I learned Adam Is now a Pharmacist! We’ve been taking pics for 23 years, during which time the kid went and aged on me!”

Smith went on to share what his fan has been up to lately.

“And I don’t know if it was the influence of @jayandsilentbob but Adam wound up in the field of legal drug distribution! This warmed my heart, man! I love being a tiny part of so many folks’ lives, or even a tradition. This is an aspect of the job I never imagined when I made #clerks. I’d hoped folks would sample my stuff, of course – but I never dreamed they’d make me a part of their lives! Thank you, Adam, for still taking an interest 23 years later! And thanks to all of you, who’ve been ride-or-die since the 90’s, or who just got interested in my silliness today! I started all this because I had something I wanted to say and I hoped there’d be an audience who’d listen. For a quarter of a century, whenever I’ve expressed myself in film or any other media, you’ve been there to make me feel like what I said mattered (even when I said ‘@yogahosers’). Let’s all grow old *together*, shall we? #KevinSmith #comiccon2019 #pernilleørum,” he added.

It’s nice to see fan appreciation, especially when it expands over 20 years!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is hitting theaters on October 15th.