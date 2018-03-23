Kevin Smith Has Lost 20 Pounds Since His Heart Attack Through A New Diet

After suffering a near-fatal heart attack just under a month ago, Kevin Smith took to Twitter earlier today to share delightful news on the progress he’s made in the days since.

According to the fan-favorite filmmaker, his doctor ordered him to lose 50 pounds in order to get into better shape and as of this morning, Smith revealed he’s nearly halfway there having lost 20 pounds in the past two weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m officially down 20 pounds as of this morning!” the director tweeted. “20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing!”

The director and screenwriter behind cult classics such as Clerks and Dogma went on to share how he has started to shed the weight.

“How did this happen?” Smith asked his followers before tagging entertainer Penn Jillette. “His book ‘Presto’ turned me on to Ray Cronise and his program at JustSides.com.”

Diving deeper into his experience, Smith spoke to the ordeal during his first Hollywood Babble-On podcast since his heart attack. According to the director, he’s been following a diet which requires eating nothing but potatoes for the first two weeks before he’s able to introduce salads and vegetables into his diet.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting. And of course necessary for my health and stuff,” Smith said. “But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again.”

Smith went on to say how his family was ecstatic with the change. His daughter — actress Harley Quinn Smith — is a practicing vegan.

“No more animal-related products. My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, ‘She’s like, ‘Welcome home brother,’ ” Smith said of his 18-year-old daughter. “This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an ‘I have to.’ I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater. The program is so far manageable.”