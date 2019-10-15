Kevin Smith Wraps Production on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

After a 21-day journey, Kevin Smith has completed production on his latest View Askewniverse film. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is the highly-antcpated follow up to 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and the film's director and co-star has been keeping fans up to date on the filmmaking process. Earlier today, he revealed that production is officially complete.

"IT IS ACCOMPLISHED! Last night, after a 21 day shoot (the same number of days in which we shot CLERKS some 26 years ago), we wrapped my Askewniverse magnum opus #JayAndSilentBobReboot! Thank you to my #NewOrleans crew, my cast and especially @JayMewes for his stellar performance!," Smith wrote.

Last month, Smith revealed in an interview with Mike Calta that the new film would be working with the same shooting schedule as his first movie, which was released back in 1994.

"It's weird. This is 25 years, well really technically 26 years since we shot Clerks, but 25 years since the world saw Clerks. So 25 years since the debut of Clerks," Smith explained.

"When we shot that movie, we shot it in 21 days," he added. "Uh, this movie costs vastly more than that movie cost and the schedule for this movie is 21 days."

When it comes to the similar shooting schedule, one important thing has changed for the director: experience.

"It's kind of nice to go full circle. But at least, when we started, you know, last time those 21 days, like that was a person who'd never made a movie in his entire life working with people who never made movies their entire lives. Now you're working with like Jedis so, you know, that 21 days is way different."

For the last few weeks, Smith has shared tons of on set photos, sneak peaks, and chronicled much of the journey with a Road to Reboot video series. Hopefully, the director will continue to post updates about the post production process.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released sometime this fall.

