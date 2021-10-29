Key & Peele Reunite as Demons in New Animated Film Wendell & Wild

In a team-up that the world didn’t know they needed, Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have joined forces with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick for the new film Wendell & Wild, the trailer for which Netflix has recently released onto the world. Set to arrive on the streamer next year, the new film is co-written by Selick and Peele and features the two comedians lending their voice to the titular demons who escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must evade a demon-duster teenager, Kat, who is trying to destroy them. Check out the trailer for it below.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the company behind his hit movies Get Out, Us, and this year’s Candyman reboot, are also producing the film alongside Selick and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein from the Gotham Group. Argentinian artist Pablo Lobato designed the characters for the movie. If the trailer for the movie wasn’t enough for you though, Netflix is teasing the arrival of the film’s demon-duster teenager with a non-stop streaming playlist online titled “Kat’s Punk Playlist – Free Radio Beats To Chill/Summon Demons To.” Featuring music by Bad Brains and Death, with promises of sneak peeks, it can be listened to here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the 🧠s behind CORALINE & GET OUT, meet WENDELL & WILD (Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny demons of a teen named Kat.



Directed by Henry Selick, co-written by Selick & Peele, coming to Netflix in 2022. Keep an 👁 on the boombox: https://t.co/8EE39prpjU pic.twitter.com/MGzDKrxEdL — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) October 28, 2021

Wendell & Wild has been in development for several years now with the first report of work on it arriving way back in 2015, with work on it coming together slowly over the years.

“Jordan and I came in and did a session…,” Key previously revealed to ComingSoon.net back in 2019. “…against static at recording booths, sitting looking across at Jordan and it’s lots of ideas flowing, cutting each other off to keep that organic feeling. That usually ends up on the cutting room floor as you find the voices and you want a little refinement-some rhythm. We spent a good deal of time with an initial scene that Henry wrote discovering the characters and the framework of the scene. And then he uses that as inspiration to keep writing.”

Executive producers on Wendell & Wild are Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, Peter Principato and Joel Zadak for Principato-Young, Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group.

Wendell & Wild will join Peele’s own directorial effort in 2022, the upcoming horror-thriller Nope, which he also wrote and directed following Get Out and Us.