Kill Bill 3: Maya Hawke Speaks Out on Rumors of Joining Quentin Tarantino’s Sequel

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently said that Kill Bill 3 wasn’t out of the question when it came to his next project and now, Maya Hawke is addressing rumors of joining the sequel to the films Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 which starred her mother, Uma Thurman. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hawke explained that while there are always rumors about her being part of Kill Bill 3, she would love to work with Tarantino if he ever wanted to work with her again.



“There are always rumors about that,” Hawke said. “Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to.”



Hawke previously appeared in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And from Tarantino’s own previous comments, it would seem that the filmmaker is interested in working with her. He’s expressed that it would be “exciting” to cast Thurman and Hawke in a potential third Kill Bill film.



“I think it’s just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace,” Tarantino said. “And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f-cking exciting.”



A third Kill Bill movie is something that Tarantino has been talking about off and on since 2019 and last year, the filmmaker even told The Hollywood Reporter about a conversation he’d had with Thurman about ideas for the film, should he take it on.



“Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant,” Tarantino said at the time. “She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night… Well, I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.”



