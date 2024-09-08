The Killer's Game Director J.J. Perry Teases Sequel Plans

There are plenty of ideas for another Killer's Game if the first movie is a hit.

The next potential action franchise from Lionsgate arrives in theaters next weekend, and there are clearly some ideas from those involved about how to continue its story into the future. The Killer's Game, which stars Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella, tells the story of a hitman that puts a contract out on himself when he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. This is the kind of movie that could attract fans of films like John Wick or The Hitman's Bodyguard, and director J.J. Perry has some thoughts on how The Killer's Game could follow those franchise models.

Ahead of the The Killer's Game premiere, Perry spoke to ComicBook about the film and the subject of a potential sequel came up. The filmmaker made some comments about a potential trilogy idea, one that first followed the pair of characters Bautista and Boutella play, while a third brought a baby into the mix, similar to the Lone Wolf and Cub movie series.

"From your lips to god's ears. Let's go," Perry responded when asked about a potential sequel. "Do you remember Lone Wolf and Cub, from the '70s? It's the Shogun assassin where he pushes the baby in the cart. We can start with the two [assassins] and the the third one we'll do with the baby in the cart, with the knives that pop out. C'mon, let's do it."

If you're not familiar, Lone Wolf and Cub is also the main inspiration for the beloved Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

What Is The Killer's Game About?



Bautista and Boutella star in The Killer's Game alongside Pom Klementieff, Ben Kingsley, Scott Adkins, Terre Crews, Lucy Cork, and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. Perry directed the film from a script by James Coyne, Simon Kinberg, and Rand Ravich. The film is based on a novel by Jay Bonansinga.

Here's the official synopsis for The Killer's Game from Lionsgate:

"In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella) , he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late. Lionsgate presents, a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production, in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media and Lipsync."