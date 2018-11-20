Movies

Fans React To First Pictures of Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

The live-action Kim Possible released the first look at villains Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and […]

The live-action Kim Possible released the first look at villains Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) today and fans lit social media ablaze after seeing the classic villains come to life. Though Drakken won’t have his trademark blue skin — they’ve substituted it for blue-ish veins on his neck — Shego’s look is pretty spot-on.

Kim Possible is now in production, being helmed by co-directors Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The directors previously spoke about the two villains, comparing them to their cartoon counterparts.

“Shego is one of the funniest characters from the original show, but she’s also incredibly tough,” Stein stressed. “We had to find someone who could be hilarious and pull off the eye rolls and nail filing that Shego’s known for, while still being physically threatening.”

“It’s like he’s got a blue infection within,” Lipovsky explained about the character’s change in looks.. “It’s like some experiment or some dastardly plan went wrong years ago and now he’s got this side effect where he’s got a bluish hue.”

Written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan, Kim Possible is slated to premiere on Disney Channel sometime next year.

Keep scrolling to read some of the best fan reactions to Drakken and Shego!

I Fixed Him!

Why You No Blue?!

Causing Family Fights

Take A Chill Pill

Feelin’ Blue

Talk About Crossovers!

What The H*ck?!

Hot & Cold

Wait…What?!

