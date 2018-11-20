Fans React To First Pictures of Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

The live-action Kim Possible released the first look at villains Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) today and fans lit social media ablaze after seeing the classic villains come to life. Though Drakken won’t have his trademark blue skin — they’ve substituted it for blue-ish veins on his neck — Shego’s look is pretty spot-on.

Kim Possible is now in production, being helmed by co-directors Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The directors previously spoke about the two villains, comparing them to their cartoon counterparts.

“Shego is one of the funniest characters from the original show, but she’s also incredibly tough,” Stein stressed. “We had to find someone who could be hilarious and pull off the eye rolls and nail filing that Shego’s known for, while still being physically threatening.”

“It’s like he’s got a blue infection within,” Lipovsky explained about the character’s change in looks.. “It’s like some experiment or some dastardly plan went wrong years ago and now he’s got this side effect where he’s got a bluish hue.”

Written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan, Kim Possible is slated to premiere on Disney Channel sometime next year.

Kim Possible fans! I just saw this on Twitter. The “FIRST LOOK” at Shego and Dr. Drakken for the new Kim Possible movie. My “gut” tells me Shego is awesome looking. Dr. Drakken…WHY ISN’T HE BLUE??? #kimpossible #shego #drdrakken #firstlook #liveaction pic.twitter.com/D2QavZggRw — Frank James Bailey (@FrankJBailey) November 20, 2018

my sister has beef with Kim Possible apparently. gonna fight — ia ?| Christmas szn⎊ (@myheroesrbands) November 20, 2018

I’m just saying people who flip out over reboots need to chill.

Kim possible was my FAVORITE CHILDHOOD SHOW and I will watch the movie with an open mind. If I like it then that’s cool! But if I don’t I’ll just move on with my life.

Really its THAT SIMPLE WOW — ❤?❤ Kim ❤?❤ (@imthesmallmouse) November 20, 2018

I was already excited about the #KimPossible live-action movie, but learning that @ToddStashwick will be playing Dr Drakken just puts it over the top for me!! But will he be blue? https://t.co/GVNFKXPRQS — NicoleTheFanGirl (@niccolyte) November 20, 2018

CW’s KIM POSSIBLE — Stormtroupeur (@romitavador) November 20, 2018

I’m sorry, what the hell is this? Shego, okay, I can live with that. But Drakken? What is on his face? Why isn’t he blue? That was a MAJOR character trait! Now I’m feeling disappointed about a live action adaptation of my favorite cartoon #KimPossible https://t.co/vfztMaKgS2 — Lauren #StargateNow (@LaurenNickols) November 20, 2018

It looks okey and cheap at the same time #KimPossible https://t.co/Jrks66giAI — all about movies? (@youknowbatman14) November 20, 2018

