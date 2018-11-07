‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Teases Kong’s New Design

Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to start production soon and a new photo from the film’s director teases quite the change in store for one of the movie’s lead characters.

According to an image posted on Adam Wingard‘s private Instagram account last month, Kong will be getting a slight upgrade the next time we see him in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

In the teaser photo, a sketch of Kong can be seen as the sign warns “DANGER AREA OFF LIMITS.” The key isn’t in the picture itself, rather a commented Wingard left later on. The original picture and Wingard’s comment can be seen below.

“FYI this is not Kong’s new design,” Wingard said. “He looks way cooler than this in the movie.”

Although he won’t be directing Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says that Wingard has a solid understanding of Kong as a character.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts said. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

Before the Godzilla vs. Kong epic hits the silver screen, a Godzilla franchise will premiere this coming Spring. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of Monsters reads as follows.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong lands in theaters on May 22, 2020.