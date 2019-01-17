Charlie Cox Explains How ‘King of Thieves’ Is One of the “Great Highlights” of His Life

Charlie Cox has built a passionate fanbase thanks to his work on Marvel’s Daredevil, with his latest film, King of Thieves, seeing him team up with legends within the acting industry who have hundreds of impressive credits among them. Including Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, and Ray Winstone, Cox confirmed that the opportunity to work alongside these icons remains one of his proudest moments as a performer.

“To this day remains one of the great highlights of my life. I still am pinching myself that I was allowed to work with these guys, or even be in the same room as them,” Cox shared with ComicBook.com. “These are, obviously, especially being a British actor, these are heroes of mine and to have the opportunity to work with one of them on a project would be insane, let alone all of them at the same time.”

King of Thieves is based on infamous true events. A true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London’s jewelry district. What starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a brutal nightmare due to greed.

Cox plays the newcomer amongst a group of legendary thieves who has to do much more listening and learning than the rest of the crew if he hopes to pull off the job. The actor noted that this dynamic was reflected in his collaborative process as well.

“My game plan was just, as much as possible, just shut up and get on with it, and learn as much as possible from them, and hopefully hear some great anecdotes or stories over their decade long careers, and just relish every minute of getting to work with these guys,” Cox noted. “So it’s, as I said, it’s just a dream come true.”

As far as what lessons he learned, the actor admitted it was an overall feeling that is difficult to express.

“I don’t know if I can put them into words, if I’m honest,” Cox confessed of how his co-stars impacted him. “I think you learn a great deal when you work with people, especially people of this caliber and this experience. But I don’t know if you can actually identify what they are. It’s not like there’s one specific moment that it’s like you can recognize a lesson that you’ve just learned. I think you just pick up on all sorts of things and you subconsciously take them with you and maybe it’s years later that you can identify that you learned something from someone that you didn’t realize.”

He added, “The thing for me that was always really encouraging was when you work with people of this level, and this talent, and that level of fame, and what you discover is that they’re all really nice people, and professional, and respectful, and kind to everyone, and on time, and all of those. That’s the stuff that I take with me more than anything else is that it’s just a lovely reminder that they’re people, the A-list celebrities, the A-list actors are often they’re the nicest ones.”

Fans can check out King of Thieves when it hits Digital HD and VOD on January 25th.