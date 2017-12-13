‘Kingsman 3’ In The Works From Matthew Vaughn

After the success of the second film in the franchise earlier this year, it sounds like Matthew Vaughn is planning another adventure for the Secret Service.

News of Kingsman 3 being in the works came courtesy of a Blu-ray event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, during which the film’s Visual Effects Supervisor Angus Bickerton revealed the news.

“We’ve had the briefest of conversations with Matthew about it…he’s got plans,” said Bickerton in a discussion with CBR.

Now, that doesn’t confirm the film is definitely happening, or even if Vaughn is returning to direct it. But with star Taron Egerton eager to return to the franchise and the latest entry having a successful run at the box office, it seems inevitable that a third film would be in the works.

While the first film was based on the plot of the comic book The Secret Service by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, Vaughn handled the heavy lifting on the plot of The Golden Circle, handling the script with longtime writing partner Jane Goldman. Vaughn was already working on ideas for a followup during the production of the latest film.

ComicBook.com previously spoke with actors Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges, who play Harry Hart and Champ, respectively. Both actors seem excited at the prospect of returning.

“We’re working on it,” said Bridges. “Between interviews, we’re jamming on ideas. There’s no script but Matthew [Vaughn]’s been talking about it from the beginning! [Colin] You said he’s always envisioned it as a trilogy.”

“I remember very early conversations with Matthew,” said Firth. “He felt that three [movies] would be right for this. He hadn’t got them mapped out, I just think he could feel three.”

Vaughn also explicitly teased what he expected to tackle in Kingsman 3, slightly spoiling where the characters end up after the events of The Golden Circle.

“The end of this movie, if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey,” said Vaughn. “Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

It sounds like Vaughn has an idea taking shape. Hopefully the film is not jeopardized by the upcoming acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company, but that’s a story for another time.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.